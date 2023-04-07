Exclusive! Child Actor Trisha Bisht roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 00:29
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to enemies. With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a 6-month leap and a grand comeback of Maitree’s deceased husband, Saaransh.

Stepping in the shoes of Saaransh will be none other than popular actor, Kunal Karan Kapoor. With Saaransh’s re-entry, how will it affect Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel)?

ALSO READ: 'Maitree' actor Samarth Jurel gave up his career in cricket to become an actor

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show post the leap.

As per sources, Child Artist, Trisha Singh Bisht has been roped in for the Zee TV show Maitree.

Trisha has been a part of many popular TVCs and has worked with the legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar

Are you excited to see new additions to the show Maitree? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO REAd :Zee TV’s Maitree takes a 6-month leap, actor Kunal Karan Kapoor to play the negative lead!

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

