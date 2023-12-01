Exclusive! Child Actor Trisha Rohatgi roped in for Kumkum Bhagya!

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in fate. Also, if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

The show is going through interesting twists and we have the latest update.

The show is going to take a leap soon and we have exclusive updates about the same.

Child actor Trisha Rohatgi, has been roped in to play the daughter of Prachi and Ranbir.

Not a lot is known about the storyline of the leap, but fans are excited nonetheless.

Meanwhile on the show, Aliya will come to the hospital where Abhi and Pragya are lying in a state of coma, and she removes the oxygen mask and switches off the ventilator so that she can put an end to their story.

Prachi manages to reach there but it will be too late as Aliya will be successful in her mission already. So finally, that's the end to Abhi and Pragya’s love story.

Prachi will then inform Rhea that their parents are no more as Aliya murdered them and it was too late to save them. On hearing this, both of them will be left heartbroken.

Well, this puts an end to Abhi and Pragya’s track, and they have finally said goodbye to the show.

