EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter

Child actor Vrihi Kodvara will be seen as Atharva and Imlie's daughter in Star Plus' Imlie 2 post 5-year leap.
Vrihi Kodvara

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television 

We all know that a lot of interesting drama is happening in various television shows. 

Star Plus' show Imlie season 2 is one of them that has constantly witnessed a lot of drama. 

The show stars Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty, and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles. 

After several months of season 2 hitting the small screens, the show is now gearing up for a 5-year leap. 

A lot of changes will be witnessed in the show as the show's story will move forward for 5 years. 

TellyChakkar has now an exclusive update about a new entry in the show. 

Atharva and Imlie's daughter will be introduced in the show after the leap. 

We have exclusively learnt that child actor Vrihi Kodvara is roped in for the show. 

She will be seen as Atharva and Imlie's daughter. 

Further details about the upcoming track is yet to be known. 

However, we are sure that Vrihi's entry and the leap will definitely bring interesting twists and turns to the story. 

How excited are you for the leap in Imlie 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Exclusive! Imlie fame Akash aka Jitendra Bohara reveals how he became part of the show and his dream role, check out