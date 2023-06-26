Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

MUMBAI:Get ready to be swept away by an emotional rollercoaster as COLORS brings you 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan.' This heartwarming family drama revolves around the story of a mother's unyielding love for her daughter ‘Neerja’, despite living in Kolkata's infamous red-light district, Sonagacchi.

But that's not all - the show also showcases the journey of a young man named Abeer who, despite growing up in a privileged background, faces unexpected challenges that will test his character and resilience.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Yug Bhanushali has been roped in for 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'.

Yug has been a part of many popular shows like Colors' Naagin 6 and Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala.

The show also stars Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in pivotal roles.

