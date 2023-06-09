Exclusive! Child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi roped in for Colors' upcoming show Doree

Child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi Shah have been roped in for a new show on Colors titled Doree.
Mahi

Also read - Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi Shah enters StarPlus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A lot of new shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days. 

Various channels are gearing up for the same and the viewers are quite excited about it. 

Jay Mehta is a renowned TV show producer and has presented some of the greatest shows for the viewers so far. 

The ace producer is all set to roll out a brand new show.

Colors TV will be airing a new show titled Doree, under the banner of Jay Mehta Production.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Tanmay Rishi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, has THIS secret talent! Find out what!

As per sources, child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi Shah have been roped in for the same. 

More details are awaited with regards to the upcoming show, and we promise to update you with the same soon.

Are you excited to watch Tanmay Rishi and Mahi Bhanushali on the upcoming show? 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 21:16

Exclusive! Child actors Mahi Bhanushali and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanmay Rishi roped in for Colors' upcoming show Doree
