Exclusive! Child Actors Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir to enter Colors Udaariyaan!

Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan.
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again.

And the story will focus on the children of Nehmat, Harleen, and Ekam.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Child artists, Ruhaan Kapoor and Ananya Gambhir will enter the Color’s show Udaariyaan.

The show has taken a four-year leap and has completed over 700 episodes. We also gave you an exclusive update, that Viviaan D’sena track has come to end on the show.

What do you think about the show taking another leap?

