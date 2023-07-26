Exclusive! Child actress Sarah Killedar to be a part of DJ Creative’s upcoming show for Sony TV

After the grand success of Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show.
sarah killedar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read - Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

The actress will be seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show.

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show as per the latest reports.

And now, we have an exclusive update that child actress Sarah Killedar is all set to be a part of this show.   
Sarah will be seen in a pivotal role in this series.

Sarah has appeared in many commercials and music videos. 

It has been reported that Sumbul will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Asmita Sharma to be seen in DJ's Creative's upcoming show for Sony TV

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Mishkat Verma Imlie dj creative Sony TV Sony LIV Kavya ek jazbaa ek junoon Sarah Killedar TV news TellyChakkar
