Exclusive! Child actress Sarah Killedar to be a part of DJ Creative’s upcoming show for Sony TV

After the grand success of Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show.

The actress will be seen playing the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show.

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show as per the latest reports.

And now, we have an exclusive update that child actress Sarah Killedar is all set to be a part of this show.

Sarah will be seen in a pivotal role in this series.

Sarah has appeared in many commercials and music videos.

It has been reported that Sumbul will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

