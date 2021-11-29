Exclusive: Child artist Harminder Singh bags Star Bharat’s Sasural Genda Phool 2

MUMBAI: One of the popular shows Sasural Genda Phool is returning to the small screen with a new season. The new instalment will continue to star Jay Soni in the lead role while makers have roped in Shagun Sharma for the female protagonist.

The show had a massive fan following back then. It aired from 2010 to 2012 and was loved by the audience. It was reported that the show will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib. The show in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be on Star Bharat.

The latest we hear that child artist Harminder Singh, who has been part of shows like Bhakharwadi, Pandya Store and movie Tubelight, has been roped in for the show.

Actors who have been retained for the second season are Jiten Lalwani, Supriya Pilgaokar, Sooraj Thapar, Shruti Ulfat, Sudhir Pandey and Anita Kanwal.

Sasural Genda Phool 2 will go on air from 7 December at 8PM. Checkout the promo of the show!