Exclusive: Child artist Krish Chugh roped in for Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein (Balaji Telefilms) which stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles.

We broke the news about the daily taking five of leap. We also mentioned about actor Siddharth Shivpuri is most likely expected to return in the show.

Now, we have learnt that child artist Krish Chugh who is known for his role in film Bharat, has been roped in for the show. We hear that he will play grown-up Saransh in the show.

The role of Saransh is currently being played by Ali Dhuru.

As per the upcoming storyline, Rudra will think that Preesha is dead however she will manage to survive in a bomb blast. She will deliver a baby girl.

The actors have already began post the leap shoot.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!