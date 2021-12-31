Exclusive: Child artist Shivika Rishi bags Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Jug Jugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI: Child artist Shivika Rishi, who rose to fame with Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2, has bagged two upcoming films.

According to our sources, Shivika will be seen in Arbaaz Khan and Palak Tiwari starrer Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Dharma Production’s forthcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

In Rosie, she plays an important character while in Jug Jugg Jeeyo she reprises Kiara’s childhood part.

Shivika’s mother confirmed the news and shared, “Shivika is one of the child actresses in the industry who has worked with maximum celebrities. Few days back she also shot with Aarti Chabria and Salman Khan for Goldie Masale. Shivika has received best child actor award for her movie Ave Maria at IFFB.”

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter has been slated to hit the theaters on Makar Sankranti - 14, January 2022 while Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been locked for June 24, 2022.

Here’s wishing Shivika a bright future ahead!

