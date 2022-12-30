EXCLUSIVE! Child artist Shreyansh Kaurav is set to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Indian television shows and people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara.

According to the latest plot, Akshara has suffered a miscarriage of her twins and on the other hand, Neil was so badly beaten up by the goons that he is no more. Everyone is left shattered and Akshara is being blamed for everything. Akshara gets shocked as Abhimanyu accuses her of Neil's death. When Abhimanyu gives divorces Akshara, the latter feels shattered and makes a shocking decision. Further, Manish and Swarna try desperately to find Akshara, while the latter gets on a bus without knowing where it is headed. Later, a stranger selflessly helps Akshara.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Swarna relives a disturbing memory through Akshara’s situation

The show has taken quite a tragic turn lately. But it is in for more drama as a new face is about to enter the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Shreyansh Kaurav is set to enter the show soon. He is likely to play Akshara’s son post-leap.

Shreyansh Kaurav is a child artist who was seen in the show Saas Bahu Achhar Pvt. Ltd.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari turns into a heartless tough business woman

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.