Exclusive! Child Artist Zeel Thakkar To enter Sony TV’s show Punyasholka Ahliya Bai!

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show earlier starred child artist Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in lead roles.

The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

As per reports, Child actor Zee Thakkar will enter the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Zeel is known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu 2, Story 9 months Ki, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more.

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao.

