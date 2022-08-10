Exclusive! Child Artist Zeel Thakkar To enter Sony TV’s show Punyasholka Ahliya Bai!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 17:18
enter Sony TV

MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show earlier starred child artist Aditi Jaltare, Krish Chauhan, and Snehalata Vasaikar in lead roles.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai’s actress Saachi Tiwari aka Muktabai opens on how strong her bond is with Aetasha Sansgiri aka Ahilyabai

Now, since Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment, we bring you another exciting update straight from your favorite shows.

As per reports, Child actor Zee Thakkar will enter the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Zeel is known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu 2, Story 9 months Ki, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more.

The makers roped in Aetashaa Sansgiri and Gaurav Amlani to play the grown-up Ahilyabai and Khanderao.

Are you excited to see this new chapter of the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai actor Aman Jaiswal opens up about his heroic role saying “It’s challenging for me, but I’m loving it”

    

 

Gaurav Amlani Ahilya Bai Punyashlok Ahilyabai Ahilyabai Khanderao Parvati Muktabai MaleraoAetasha Sansgiri Vallari Viraj Jazlyn Tanwani Diaan Talaviya Sony TV TellyChakkar Krish Chauhan Zeel Thakkar
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 17:18

