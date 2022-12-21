Exclusive! Chitra aka Vibha Bhagat talks about her character arc, the show and more, “Chitra is someone who does not have any attachments from anyone, she doesn't care about everyone. She only cares about herself and her kids and her husband”!

MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Vibha Bhagat is a television and film actress who has worked in films like Addi Tappaa and Zindagi Zindabaad. Apart from this, she has also been an important part of television shows Beyhadh, Papa By Chance, and Pavitra Bhagya. Currently, she is seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2, wherein she plays the role of Chitra.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Arina Dey to enter Sasural Simar Ka 2

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor to talk to about her journey, her character arc and more.



Would you say that you have played characters that lie in the mixed shade?

I would say that it’s been two years now and the character of Chitra has evolved into many shades. She's a mother, she’s been gray, she has fought, she has fought for her family and again she’s protested about what is right or not right according to her. So, definitely it has evolved from just being a grey shade character.



Yours is a dynamic character according to the fans. How would you describe her?

Chitra is someone who does not have any attachments from anyone, she does not care about everyone. She only cares about herself and her kids and her husband. For her, the social status in the society is important and to hold on that and keep rising in that status, she will do what she has to, she will fight to keep that reputation ent act, come what may. We have seen enough ups and downs from spirits to romance, she will only fight for her kids, her husband and herself and I am very happy with that.

How has your experience been shooting the show till now?

The show has been going on for two years, and I'm am very happy, and by god's grace I hope that this continues in success and keeps rising. I am having a lot of fun, actually our entire cast and crew is amazing each and every one and everyone shares such a great bond. You as an actor become so uncomfortable that the option to second guess just goes away be it for rehearsals or anything, we have got each other’s backs and that’s important.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Farah Lakhani and Kapil Arya roped in for Sasural simar Ka 2