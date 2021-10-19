EXCLUSIVE Choti Sardaarrni actress Sheetal Jaiswal bags Dangal TV's Crime Alert

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that actress Sheetal Jaiswal is roped in for the upcoming episode.

The actress will be seen playing the lead role in the episode.

Sheetal has previously been a part of Colors' popular show Choti Sardarrni.

Casting director Pradeep Rite has done the casting for this episode.

