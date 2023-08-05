Exclusive! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Shubh Karan to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!

We had given you the exclusive update that the show is all set to leap, and it is being reported that the majority of the cast will exit the show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan.

The show previously took a major generation leap and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Samrat who happens to be and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Pravisht Mishra to play the lead in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

We had given you the exclusive update that the show is all set to take a  leap, and it is being reported that the majority of the cast will exit the show but Abrar and Sargun will stay on, but there has been no confirmation on the same.

There have been rumors swirling around that Pravisht Mishra has also been roped in for the show post-leap.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, Actor Shubh Karan of Choti Sardaarni fame has been roped in for the show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Shubh Karan has previously been a part of many amazing shows like Kabhi Kabhi Iitefaq Sey, Choti Sarrdaarni, and recently in Bodhi Tree Multimedia’s Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV.

Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to see all the new things that are in store for them with the show and the leap.

Are you excited to see Shubh Karan in Yeh Hai Chahatein?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

For exclusive updates from the Entertainment world, stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

ALSO READ:  Oh No! Last Day of Shoot; these Stars from Yeh Hai Chahatein have Bid GOODBYE to the show, check out

 

 


    

 

 

Shubh Karan Choti Sarrdaarni Kabhi Kabhi Iitefaq Sey Main Hoon Aparajita Yeh Hai Chahatein Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi StarPlus Preesha Rudra Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV SPOILER TellyChakkar Nayantara Revati Samrat YHC leap
