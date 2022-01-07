EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Jazlyn Tanwani ENTERS Sony Tv's Punyashlok Ahilyabai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Aetashaa Sansgiri aka Ahilyabai Holkar of Punyashlok Ahilya Bai talks about her journey, reveals what she thought about her co-star Gaurav, and shares an unforgettable moment from the show

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is set in the backdrop of the 18th century time period, the actors are required to do extensive research and preparations in order to do justice to the historical characters they portray on-screen.

Now the breaking news is that Choti Sarrdaarni's child actor Jazlyn Tawani is all set to enter the show; further details about her character in the show are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in the show, A little girl will be entering Khande Rao's court. However, he is not present there when the girl comes. The little girl has come for help from Khande Rao but the people present in the court make fun of her. But Khande Rao makes an entry there at the right moment and gets furious at everyone for laughing at the little girl. Khande Rao asks the girl to say whatever she wants and assures her that he will help her. Furthermore, the girl tells Khande Rao about the domestic violence her mother is facing because of her father. No one is ready to believe her but the girl goes out and out to expose her father.

Khande Rao questions the little girl about why she is so sure that things are not fine between her parents. The little girl gives an example of Khande Rao and Ahilyabai and how they live happily together. Meanwhile, Khande Rao calls the little girl's parents and confronts them.

However, the girl's father says that it is nothing like that while her mother says that her daughter is lying. The little girl's father had threatened his wife from telling the truth or else he would beat her more. With no solid proof, Khande Rao sets the parents free and asks the girl to not blame her parents like this.

Interestingly, the girl's mother is Ahilya's maid and now she has decided that she will trick her into a situation and find out the truth. It seems not Khande Rao but Ahilyabai will solve this matter all by herself. Will Khande Rao extend his support to Ahilya? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ahilyabai to take the command over the new case in Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar