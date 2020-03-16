EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Raanav Sharma JOINS the cast of Colors' Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho

The show is titled Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho and we exclusively updated the lead locked for the show as Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh, this would be her debut show as the lead. Alisha Parveen has also been roped in a pivotal role in the show.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 19:09
MUMBAI:

We are back with breaking news from the telly world.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll a new show on Colors under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Well, now the exclusive news is that they are all set to roll out yet another show tentatively titled Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho and we exclusively updated the lead locked for the show is Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh, this would be her debut show as the lead. Alisha Parveen has also been roped in a pivotal role in the show. 

Himanshu Gokani, Priya Mishra and Ambika Vani have been roped in the show for pivotal roles. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actors nail some interesting roles in shows previously we can't wait to see them in Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho.   

Now the breaking news is that Chpti Sarrdaarni's actor Raanav Sharma has been roped in the show in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.

The show is loosely based on a story of two guys and one girl, this would surely bring a fresh concept for the viewers. 

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Latest Video