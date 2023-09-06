Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarni’s Nirbhay Thakur roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors!

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. There is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.
Neerja Entry

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future. 

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, and versatile actors Ayub Khan, and talented actor Vibha Chibber.

Exclusive! Manish Goplani backs out of Sunshine Productions's Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actor Nirbhay Thakur has been roped in for the show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan. 

Reports suggest that he will be playing the role of Abeer in the show.

Nirbhay has been a part of shows like Choti Sarrdarani, Ziddi Dil Mane Na,  Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, and Wagle Ki Duniya. He is a child model and has done a lot of ad shoots. He has walked for many ramp shows for children’s fashion weeks.

As per reports, the show will be going on really soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

COLORS' upcoming drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' to feature seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber

