EXCLUSIVE! 'Christmas has always been special for my kids' Anupamaa's Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey shall be celebrating Christmas THIS WAY

Every year, Christmas brings those fond memories of winter and gifts. The actors often have their special ways to celebrate Christmas, we got in touch with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey to know more about his plans for Christmas.

What is the one thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Christmas?

The first thing is Santa Claus and all the gifts that are associated with Santa Claus. Not that I was born in this culture. But after my kids were born, my wife celebrated the festival and got them surprise gifts. That joy on their face has always been special to me.

How do you plan to celebrate it this year?

Plans are not very specific, shall be home if got a chance and would spend time with my family. Due to the Covid Scare, we wouldn't plan on going out.

Any fond memory of the festival from your childhood?

Like I said there are no memories of Christmas from Childhood. As I was born in UP there was no such culture of celebrating Christmas. The only memory I have is with my children celebrating the festival and that joy they had on their faces after receiving the gifts.

