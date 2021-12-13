Exclusive: Colors’ Hunarbaaz to replace Bigg Boss 15 on THIS date?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively from the world of television.

Here we have another breaking news for ardent readers!

As we mentioned earlier, Bigg Boss 15 will not be getting extended and will wrap up in the month of January.

Now, the latest we hear is that Colors' upcoming talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz will be replacing Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss 15’s finale will most likely take place on 16 January and from next weekend Hunarbaaz will begin.

Hunazbaaz will star Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as judges while the show will be hosted by popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The Frames Productions-backed show will bring unexplored talent of the country to the forefront. From singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians, and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent. To add to this excitement, the industry’s biggest entertainment experts will come together to help India select its ultimate ‘Hunarbaaz’” a note from makers read.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!