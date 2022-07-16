Exclusive! Colors to launch a new show “Start-Up Ka Baap” which will be similar to “Shark Tank”

Colors TV is coming up with a new reality show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap”. The concept of the show will be very similar to “Shark Tank India”. The show is in the pre-production stage and a formal announcement is yet to be made.

color

These days reality shows are ruling the TRP ratings, where Khatron Ke Khiladi is in the second position whereas Super Star Singer, DID Super Moms, and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar are doing extremely well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Colors TV is coming up with a new reality show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap”. The concept of the show will be very similar to “Shark Tank India”.

On the new show, the common man would come up with their business ideas and would get investors who would invest money in their concept and help them to start up the business.

The concept is very similar to “Shark Tank”; it’s called the mini version of the show.

The show is in the pre-production stage and a formal announcement is yet to be made.

Well, last year also Colors came up with a similar show “Hunarbaaz” which was along the lines of India’s Got Talent.

