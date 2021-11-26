EXCLUSIVE! Colors' Molkki to go OFF-AIR on this date; makers to plan the second season?

MUMBAI: Colors' Molkki has turned into one of the most viewed shows on television. Fans have been in awe of the mesmerizing chemistry between Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan. The story has been keeping the fans glued to their screen with their engrossing storyline and major twists.

A source extremely close to the show revealed the exclusive news that Molkki is all set to go off-air by 11th February 2022. The makers are in talks to plan a second season for the show as well. Just like Shakti wrapping their first and coming up with the second season. There is no confirmation about it yet.

Currently, in the show, Renu and Sakshi join alliances to create havoc in Purvi and Virendra's life. They want to separate the duo by hook or by crook. Despite Purvi supporting Renu at her hardest time, she is ready to backstab her because of Sakshi's instigation. Mukhiji is still against Sakshi staying together in the house as he calls her the killer of his child but she has support from Prakashi in the haveli.

Well, there are still major twists yet to unfold in the show before they completely wrap it. We promise to keep you posted about everything in regards to Molkki. We tried reaching out to the makers but couldn't get a response.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.