Exclusive! Colors' Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii to get an extension and a new time slot

There were reports doing rounds that Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii will be going off air in a few days. But now, there is good news for the fans as the show has got an extension and the date of the last episode to be telecaster will be out soon.
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the word of entertainment.

Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatnii is one of the most popular and loved television shows.

The show stars Fahman Khan, Kritika Singh Yadav, Akash Jagga and Gurpreet Bedi in lead roles.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The audience loved the pair of Fahmaan and Kritika as it was a fresh new pair for the audience to watch for the first time.

We had reported earlier that the show is going off – air owing to less TRP ratings and the fans were left heartbroken with the news.

Initially, the show was supposed to go off-air by 9th June and the cast had stopped shooting by 24th May.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?

But, call it divine intervention or fan’s manifestation, the show has got an extension and actors started shooting again after a break of 3 days. The extension is of as 25 days. 

As per sources, the show has extended yet again owing to public demand and it won’t be going off – air anytime soon. Instead, it will be given a new time slot. 

Well, with this news, we are sure that the fans are excited as they would get to watch their favourite stars on-screen for some more time. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!

