EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni set to go OFF-AIR in mid-June?

The latest one to join the bandwagon is Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni. Yes, you heard it right!

The show that started off on a great note on 1st July 2019 is likely to bid adieu to the viewers.

Choti Sarrdaarni starred Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles.

However, with the makers introducing leap and a new storyline, several characters bid adieu to the show.

But Nimrit was retained even after the leap.

The leap witnessed many ups and downs in the show's TRP and now, there are reports that the makers have finally decided to wrap up the show.

As per the reports, the show will go off-air in mid-June this year.

Nothing has been confirmed yet.

If the news is true then it is definitely a sad piece of news for the ardent viewers of the show.

