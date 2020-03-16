EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni set to go OFF-AIR in mid-June?

The leap in Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni witnessed many ups and downs in the show's TRP and now, there are reports that the makers have finally decided to wrap up the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of interesting things are going on in the showbiz world. 

The television industry has seen lots of ups and downs with so many new shows being launched and at the same time, several shows are being shut down for various reasons. 

Within just 4 months of the year 2022, a lot of popular TV shows have gone off-air leaving the viewer shocked. 

The latest one to join the bandwagon is Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni. Yes, you heard it right!

The show that started off on a great note on 1st July 2019 is likely to bid adieu to the viewers. 

Choti Sarrdaarni starred Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles. 

However, with the makers introducing leap and a new storyline, several characters bid adieu to the show. 

But Nimrit was retained even after the leap.

The leap witnessed many ups and downs in the show's TRP and now, there are reports that the makers have finally decided to wrap up the show. 

As per the reports, the show will go off-air in mid-June this year. 

Nothing has been confirmed yet. 

If the news is true then it is definitely a sad piece of news for the ardent viewers of the show. 

Will you miss Choti Sarrdaarni? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

