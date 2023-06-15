EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatni to get a six-month EXTENSION?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new television shows are in the pipeline which will hit the small screens soon.

While new shows are all set for release, the existing shows are either wrapping up or getting an extension for a few months.

One of them is Colors' show Dharampatni.

The show has been in the news for getting an extension.

First, it was reported that Dharampatni will get a three-month extension before the makers pull the plug.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show will get an extension of six months.

The sources further say that if things work out in the show's favour, it will be extended for a year as well.

Well, it will be interesting to see what's written in the show's fate.

Dharampatni stars Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in the lead roles.

The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

