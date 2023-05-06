Exclusive! COLORS show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal to stream on this OTT platform on this date?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a new show that is being aired on COLORS channel.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited.

It’s an adaptation of the successful American Supernatural Series The Vampire Diaries.

The story is gripping and the audience is glued to the serial and the love of the chemistry between Reem and Gashmeer.

As we had reported earlier that the show was an infinite series and hence it was going off air.

But it seems like there is some good news for the fans of the show, as they could get to see their favorite show.

As per sources, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal might shift to the OTT platform and it will stream on Jio Cinemas from the 12th of June and the show won't stop completely.

The fans are happy that now they could get to see the show 24 hrs and they are super excited about the same.

This is the first time that Karan Kundrra, Reem and Gashmeer worked together and the audience loved their chemistry and the scenes and dialogues do trend on social media.

Well, the story already is very interesting and it will be fun to see what twists and turns the serial takes when it comes on the OTT platform.

