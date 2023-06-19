Exclusive! Colors show Udaariyaan all set for a leap

Colors show Udaariyaan which is successfully running on small screens for a very long time is all set to take a leap.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 11:42
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are being launched.

Apart from that, the existing shows are going through major changes.

Some shows are seeing a complete change in storyline while some are seeing introduction of new characters and leaps too.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Colors popular show Udaariyaan is successfully running on small screens for a very long time.

The show has taken many leaps in the past.

And now, once again the show is all set for the leap.

Well, nothing much is known about the same.

However, the leap can possibly see some new faces and the old ones making an exit.

Udaariyaan stars Hitesh Bhardwaj, Isha Malviya, Vivian D'Sena among others.

How excited are you for the leap in Udaariyaan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Colors Udaariyaan Jasmine Fateh Tejo Amrik Angad Karan V Grover Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Priyanka Chaudhary Naaz Nehmat Ekam Twinkle Arora Sonakshi Batra Hitesh Bharadwaj Harleen Advait Rahul Purohit TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

