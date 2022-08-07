Exclusive! Colors’ TV Naagin 6 gets an EXTENSION

MUMBAI: Balaji telefilms produced and Colors’ Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Rishabh gets attacked by a wild pig white hunting, will Pratha save him?

Up till now in the show, the show is seeing the amazing high voltage drama as Pratha is back as Kiara and she is all set to take revenge against all the asurs in the show. She will be also taking revenge against her sister Mehek and also Rishabh who actually betrayed her due to which she lost her unborn kid as well. Rishabh would be getting a deadly attack by a wild pig when he, Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would be going on a hunt in a jungle.

Now, we exclusively learnt that the show is not going off-air anytime soon. In fact, the show has got an extension. A source revealed to us, “Even though the show is finite series, and there is the news of going off-air by September-October, in fact, the show is doing well with TRP and it has got an extension.”

Well, we are sure that the audience will be extremely happy to hear this.

