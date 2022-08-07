Exclusive! Colors’ TV Naagin 6 gets an EXTENSION

Now, we exclusively learnt that the show is not going off-air anytime soon. In fact, the show has got an extension.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 12:25
Exclusive! Colors’ TV Naagin 6 gets an EXTENSION

MUMBAI: Balaji telefilms produced and Colors’ Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Rishabh gets attacked by a wild pig white hunting, will Pratha save him?

Up till now in the show, the show is seeing the amazing high voltage drama as Pratha is back as Kiara and she is all set to take revenge against all the asurs in the show. She will be also taking revenge against her sister Mehek and also Rishabh who actually betrayed her due to which she lost her unborn kid as well. Rishabh would be getting a deadly attack by a wild pig when he, Kiara and Rajesh Pratap Singh would be going on a hunt in a jungle.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Rishabh gets attacked by a wild pig white hunting, will Pratha save him?

Now, we exclusively learnt that the show is not going off-air anytime soon. In fact, the show has got an extension. A source revealed to us, “Even though the show is finite series, and there is the news of going off-air by September-October, in fact, the show is doing well with TRP and it has got an extension.”

Well, we are sure that the audience will be extremely happy to hear this.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 12:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Akshara to notice dumbness in Abhimanyu’s right hand
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! I eat as per the scenes I am performing: Shagun Pandey on his fitness mantra
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict Shivina's RE-BIRTH in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Ever since Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has taken a leap, the viewers are...
AbhiRa GOALS! 'If you can't be the Abhimanyu Birla of my life, I don't want you', netizens trend Harshad Chopda for AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Huge TWIST! Not Abhimanyu, Neil to become the next CEO of Birla hospital
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and...
Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey: Happiness! Anubhav and Gungun to fix Pratyush and Goli’s alliance
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’
Latest Video