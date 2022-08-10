Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside

The actors of the show are very active on social media and fans shower all their love and admiration. The actors keep posting fun stuff to keep their fans updated and entertained.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 20:45
MUMBAI : Colors TV’s popular show called ‘Sherdil Shergill’ has really won a lot of hearts with it’s unique storyline. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. It is a modern-day love story between the leads and has an intriguing and progressive plot. Manmeet has a son, Anmol and later finds a partner in Raj and they both get married.

Recently, we had reported about the marriage consummation track.

A lot has happened in the show. The viewers know that the show is soon to go off-air.

The show is appreciated for its unique storyline and the way matters are presented, be it women empowerment or being a house husband.

However, we cannot forget the fact that the show is coming to an end soon.

Now, we are here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, today is the last date of Sherdil Shergill’s shoot, which means that the show will finally wrap up today.

Now, the fans are curious to know where will they get to see their favourite actors again.

As of now, there are no such revelations as to what Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna’s upcoming plans are, but we hope we get to see them soon.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

