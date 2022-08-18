EXCLUSIVE! Colors' Udaariyaan to go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Ever since the start of the year 2022, a lot of TV shows have come and gone in no time.

Several TV shows have shut down within a few months of its launch.

The latest one to add the bandwagon is Colors' popular show Udaariyaan.

The show which started on a grand note in March 2021 is all set to wrap up soon. Yes, you heard it right!

It's been more than a year and Udaariyaan worked wonders on small screens.

The show stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles.

Udaariyaan is produced by ace TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their home banner Dreamiyata Productions.

This story is set in Moga Punjab, it revolves around the sisters, Tejo and Jasmine and how they get involved with Fateh Singh Virk.

