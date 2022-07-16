Exclusive! Colours to come up with a new show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap” which will be similar on the lines of “Shark Tank”

COLORS Tv is coming up with a new show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap” and the show will have the same concept of “ Shark Tank”. The show is in the pre-production stage, and soon a formal announcement would be made.

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days reality show is ruling the TRP ratings where shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi is in the second position whereas Super Star Singer, DID Super Moms, and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar are doing extremely well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Colors Tv is coming up with a new reality show titled “ Start-Up Ka Baap” which the concept of show will be very similar to the show “Shark Tank India”.

On the new show, the common man would come up with their business ideas and would get investors to begin their business who would put money on it and help them to start up the business.

( ALSO READ - FATEJO GOALS! Fateh and Tejo's NEW BEGINNINGS spell all things LOVE in Colors' Udaariyaan

The concept is very similar to “Shark Tank” it’s called the mini version of the show.

The show is in the pre-production stage and a formal announcement is yet to be made.

Well, last year also Colors came with a similar show “ Hunarbaaz” which was along the lines of India’s Got Talent.

Are you excited about this new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Colors’ TV Naagin 6 gets an EXTENSION


 

Colors Shark Tank Sony TV Start up ka baap Voot Reality show investors bossiness idea
