Exclusive! Colours to come up with a new show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap” which will be similar on the lines of “Shark Tank”

These days reality show is ruling the TRP ratings where shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi is in the second position whereas Super Star Singer, DID Super Moms, and Ravivaar with Star Parivaar are doing extremely well in the TRP ratings.

As per sources, Colors Tv is coming up with a new reality show titled “ Start-Up Ka Baap” which the concept of show will be very similar to the show “Shark Tank India”.

On the new show, the common man would come up with their business ideas and would get investors to begin their business who would put money on it and help them to start up the business.

The concept is very similar to “Shark Tank” it’s called the mini version of the show.

The show is in the pre-production stage and a formal announcement is yet to be made.

Well, last year also Colors came with a similar show “ Hunarbaaz” which was along the lines of India’s Got Talent.

