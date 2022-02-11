EXCLUSIVE! 'Coming back to StarPlus after 5 years has been exciting' Kabir aka Gautam Vig OPENS UP about his character in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, first day and more

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. The show saw a major twist with Anant's death and Gehna's new avatar.

She meets Kabir in Mumbai, while she is in search of Anant's murderers. While getting attacked by the goons, Gehna decides to hide at Kabir's place after he insists. Well, we got in touch with Kabir aka Gautam Vig to know about his reason for taking up the show, his character and more. Check out what he had to share:

What was the reason behind agreeing to the show that too from midway?

To be honest, it's a big show and I am excited that I am back with StarPlus after 5 years after Naamkaran. There is a responsibility with the show, trying my best to fulfil that. I have received immense love earlier, hoping that with this character also I would receive the same love.

Tell us something about your character?

My character is known as Kabir Seth, he belongs to a well-to-do family in Mumbai, the reason that connects me with Kabir is that we share a few similarities. He is today's guy, loves his family and also flirts around. He is serious about his work, he is a photographer. The best part about him is that he is sweet and always there to help everyone. Kabir has begun to like Kamiya, I am excited that they shall focus on the romantic side of the duo. I love doing fairytale romance on screen. I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan so this is surely there.

How has it been working in SNS 2, tell us about your first shot?

On the first day, I was very nervous, I am always nervous. But everyone has been very nice and helpful. They did make me comfortable and now I am working on the character everyday and we have got good responses on Kamiya (Gehna) and my chemistry. Let's hope it continues.

