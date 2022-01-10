EXCLUSIVE! Confirmed: Manasvi Vashist is the NEW Aditya of StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

We had earlier updated the fans about Gashmeer exiting the show, and the makers were in search of a replacement, well now the exclusive news is that Manasvi Vashist has been locked to play the new Aditya in the show. Earlier, makers had been in double thoughts and looked out for many options, their search has finally come to an end with Manasvi.

Here's the reason behind Gashmeer quitting the show, "It was quite clear from the first day of the shoot that Gashmeer will continue to shoot for his Marathi films and for web alongside Imlie, to which the makers had agreed. But as the story progressed and the show started doing well, Gashmeer was not able to take up other projects. He reportedly gave only 10 days in a month to the makers to shoot his sequence which was not enough. After a lot of discussions, Gashmeer finally quit the show. His last day will be in mid-January."

