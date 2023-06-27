Exclusive! “Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry”, Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani opens up about the show going off-air

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads, with Shweta Gulati, Anushka Merchande, Garvita Sadhwani, Dhwani Gori and Shruti Chaudhary playing pivotal roles in the show.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes

Recently, reports have been going around that the show is going off-air, and that Arjun Bijlani’s new show will take over its time slot.

For a while, the actors had not commented on the show wrapping up. But recently, it was confirmed that the show would be going off-air. The actors had a wrap-up party on the sets as well.

TellyChakkar reached out to actor Garvita Sadhwani to talk about the show wrapping up, to which she said, “It’s been the most beautiful experience. Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry. This show really gave me more than I could have asked for. I’m going to miss my Aparajita family so much, the fun.. the masti.. the banter. We stick together always, no matter what. I possibly cannot thank Shweta Tiwari, ma’am, Shweta Gulati ma’am and Manav Sir enough for teaching me what I know and believing in me”.

She continued, “So grateful that Bodhi Tree gave me this opportunity. I don’t know if I’m a better actor after this, but definitely more passionate than ever to keep acting and delivering to my fans.”

We know that fans of the show will definitely miss the actors and the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes



