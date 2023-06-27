Exclusive! “Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry”, Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani opens up about the show going off-air

The show is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 04:45
Exclusive! “Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry”, Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani opens up about the

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads, with Shweta Gulati, Anushka Merchande, Garvita Sadhwani, Dhwani Gori and Shruti Chaudhary playing pivotal roles in the show.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes

Recently, reports have been going around that the show is going off-air, and that Arjun Bijlani’s new show will take over its time slot.

For a while, the actors had not commented on the show wrapping up. But recently, it was confirmed that the show would be going off-air. The actors had a wrap-up party on the sets as well.

TellyChakkar reached out to actor Garvita Sadhwani to talk about the show wrapping up, to which she said, “It’s been the most beautiful experience. Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry. This show really gave me more than I could have asked for. I’m going to miss my Aparajita family so much, the fun.. the masti.. the banter. We stick together always, no matter what. I possibly cannot thank Shweta Tiwari, ma’am, Shweta Gulati ma’am and Manav Sir enough for teaching me what I know and believing in me”. 

She continued, “So grateful that Bodhi Tree gave me this opportunity. I don’t know if I’m a better actor after this, but definitely more passionate than ever to keep acting and delivering to my fans.”

We know that fans of the show will definitely miss the actors and the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes


 

Shweta Tiwari Bodhi Tree Multimedia Manav Gohil Shweta Gulati Anushka Merchande Garvita Sadhwani Zee TV Chavvi Niya TellyChakkar Main Hoon Aparajita
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Samar to take his revenge on the Barots during Swati and Raghav’s wedding
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! “Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry”, Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani opens up about the show going off-air
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has...
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
MUMBAI:Get ready to be swept away by an emotional rollercoaster as COLORS brings you 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan.' This...
Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say
MUMBAI:Writer-actor Zeishan Quadri was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy. He is known for writing...
OMG! Did you know that Bhavin Bhanushali was a junior artist on the sets of THIS actor’s show? Find out who!
MUMBAI:Bhavin Bhanushali is one of the most promising and rising stars of the new generation. Bhavin made his debut in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Last Moments! SaiRat’s last hug filled with love and pain
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Gangs of Wasseypur
Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
MC Stan
Finally! Abdu Rozik breaks his silence on feud with MC Stan
Akshay Verma
Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi’s Akshay Verma roped in for Dangal TV’s Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana!
social media
Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla and Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Shivam Sharma gets engaged to Samaira Thakur and shares the news with fans on social media
Read to Find Out!
OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!
Kapil Sharma
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath