EXCLUSIVE! Creative differences are something which are bound to happen but so far we have had very minute things to discuss on: Shagun Sharma on shooting for Harphool Mohini

Harphool Mohini is the love story of a Haryanvi boy and a South Indian girl. The audience will get to see two flavours of India in one story. The Haryanvi and South Indian cultures coming together will make for an entertaining journey. It will also convey a strong message through humour and drama.
MUMBAI: Shagun Sharma is currently shooting for Harphhol Mohini.

In an exclusive conversation with Shagun, we got chatty about her experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for Harphool Mohoni?

The experience has been very refreshing. We all have certainly been on our toes as to how to go about the scenes but yes, the overall freshness of the concept is something I am very excited about. The character that I am playing is also something very new to me so I am enjoying myself.

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

This character is very distinguished. I think I am blessed to get an opportunity to bring something else on the table than get stereotyped playing repetitive characters. What I am doing now is poles apart from what I have done in my past.

What is the one thing you would like to change about your character if given a chance?

I would not want to change anything about my character because if I put in my opinion, I think the character would be more like Shagun than Mohini. I think she is perfect in the way she is so I would not like to change anything about my character.

How do you deal with creative differences on the sets?

Creative differences are something which are bound to happen and they will happen but for now there isn’t anything happening of that sort. So far we have had very minute things, nothing which we could not overcome. It is more mutual. Sometimes they explain me why the scene is justified the way it is and sometimes they agree and tell me that if I am more comfortable in a particular way of expression and acting then I should go ahead with that.

