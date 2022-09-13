Exclusive! Criminal Justice actor Krishna Kotian talks about his take on social media and his view on OTT platforms taking over the business of Bollywood and television

MUMBAI:Krishna Kotian is a well-known actor in the field of the entertainment business.

He is best known for his roles in movies like Dilwale, Sooryavanshi and Sonchiraiya.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his role in Criminal Justice Season 3 which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how what are his thoughts on social media and he also shared his views on whether OTT space taking over Bollywood and television.

What’s your take on social media, do you think it’s a curse or a boon to actors?

I think it’s a space for an actor to announce their upcoming projects and keep in touch with the fans. Trolling is a part of an actor’s life. Everyone likes you and they fight for their favourite actors on social media, and that’s the loyal kind of fan for any actor. Fans like to connect to the real side of actors where you need to be a good human being and a very simple person and then social media would love you. Trolling is something we all actors have to deal with it, the best way is to not to pay attention to it.

What is the biggest challenge you faced while performing for this character?

Well, the character is completely different to my personality and every role that I have played has been very close to me. I would want to play negative and psycho characters as they are very interesting but until now, I have got good soul characters who are very similar to me and I would like to perform something that is totally opposite to me.

Do you think the OTT space will take over the business of Bollywood and television someday?

The space is too big and we are talking about a project that cost 130 CR. The medium will definitely grow and will not go all out. Bollywood movies not working is just a bad phase and soon the good phase would start. It all boils down to content. On OTT, it is all about how much the engagement has been done and in films it's the Box office. The theatre culture won’t come down as the families love to go and watch the movie and have popcorn and samosas. Anything with good stories and good content would work.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience are liking Krishna’s role in Criminal Justice Season 3 and he seems to be having a very wise take on the growing demand of OTT and the prevailing culture of watching movies on the big screen.

