Exclusive! This cute habit Leela Jumani aka Sonali from Appnapan, regarding her pet will really steal your heart

MUMBAI: The talented actress Leena Jumani has recently entered Sony TV's show Appnapan and the fans love her.

The stunning diva is playing a grey shade character of Sonali in the show, who used to love Nikhil in the past and is now back in his life.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Leena is playing such a character. She was previously very much appreciated for her character, Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she got candid and answered some really amazing questions.

If you were a t-shirt, what color would you be and why?

Black. I choose black because you don’t have to think a lot about it. You can just wear it if you wish to wear it.

If you had a pet, what would you talk to him or her?

I have a pet and I keep talking to him even if he doesn’t understand me. I keep talking about things like – How are you? How was your day? What did you eat and what you didn’t eat? Etc.

What’s the weirdest fan encounter you’ve had till now?

Well there’s been a lot of it actually but I remember that once there was a girl who wanted to click a picture with me but she was shivering, saying that she has seen me and she got to meet me. I was quite touched by that emotion and body language.

How would you want the world to remember you?

Just how I am, genuinely, hardworking, pure intentions, and that’s all I can say.

What’s that one useless talent of yours?

Lazing around is my talent. I can be at home for 15 days straight and I won’t even go out.

