Exclusive! This cute habit Leela Jumani aka Sonali from Appnapan, regarding her pet will really steal your heart

The stunning diva is playing a grey shade character of Sonali in the show, who used to love Nikhil in the past and is now back in his life.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 21:42
Leela Jumani

MUMBAI: The talented actress Leena Jumani has recently entered Sony TV's show Appnapan and the fans love her.

The stunning diva is playing a grey shade character of Sonali in the show, who used to love Nikhil in the past and is now back in his life.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Leena is playing such a character. She was previously very much appreciated for her character, Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Appnapan actress Leena Jumani opens up on her fashion views, reveals buying a very expensive lehenga and never wearing it and much more-buying-very

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she got candid and answered some really amazing questions.

If you were a t-shirt, what color would you be and why?

Black. I choose black because you don’t have to think a lot about it. You can just wear it if you wish to wear it.

If you had a pet, what would you talk to him or her?

I have a pet and I keep talking to him even if he doesn’t understand me. I keep talking about things like – How are you? How was your day? What did you eat and what you didn’t eat? Etc.

What’s the weirdest fan encounter you’ve had till now?

Well there’s been a lot of it actually but I remember that once there was a girl who wanted to click a picture with me but she was shivering, saying that she has seen me and she got to meet me. I was quite touched by that emotion and body language.

How would you want the world to remember you?

Just how I am, genuinely, hardworking, pure intentions, and that’s all I can say.

What’s that one useless talent of yours?

Lazing around is my talent. I can be at home for 15 days straight and I won’t even go out.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Sony Tv's Appnapan undergoes a TIMESLOT change from this date

What do you think about these answers?

What is something that you can relate to?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony TV Appnapan Rajshri Thakur Cezanne Khan Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Kasauti Zindagi Kay Keshav mehta shraddha tripathi Mrinalini Tyagi Mehak Ghai Anju Mahendru Jatin Shah Mridula Oberoi Leena Jumani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 21:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! This cute habit Leela Jumani aka Sonali from Appnapan, regarding her pet will really steal your heart
MUMBAI: The talented actress Leena Jumani has recently entered Sony TV's show Appnapan and the fans love her.The...
EXCLUSIVE! “I think I should get the Oscar for the maximum slaps on the show”, says Ashish Mehrotra while talking about his character and the track of the show Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Aashish Mehrotra is an Indian television actor. He is known for the television show Ishq Mein Marjawan. He...
Awsome- Aryan Khan to train under Fauda director Lior Raz for his debut project
MUMBAI: They say an apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Well, in Aryan Khan’s case, it is almost close to the...
Exclusive! Check out this honest skincare opinion of Mallika Singh aka Radha from Radha Krishn
MUMBAI: One of the most beautiful and talented actresses Mallika Singh is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular...
Saavi ki Savaari: OMG! What is wrong with Samridhi aka Saavi and Mansi aka Dimpy?
MUMBAI: Saavi, a 21-year-old girl, rides a rickshaw in order to run her house and fund her education. In a twist of...
Koffee With Karan 7: What! Karan Johar trolled for talking about celeb’s sex lives, filmmaker says, “I'm almost amused”
MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has conquered the film industry and knows the creme de la creme of the industry...
RECENT STORIES
Awsome- Aryan Khan to train under Fauda director Lior Raz for his debut project
Awsome- Aryan Khan to train under Fauda director Lior Raz for his debut project