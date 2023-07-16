Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals the time when she was irked on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 because of a co-contestant, shares about Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare being her close friends and much more

MUMBAI: Bollywood's hottie Daisy Shah who has proved her mettle in acting in several hit movies made her small screen debut with her first-ever reality show.

The stunning beauty is all set to be seen in Colors' popular adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Well, the ardent fans of Daisy are quite excited as the diva will be showing off her daredevil avatar.

The actress opened up on her journey in the show in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.

Recollecting the memories from her shooting experience, Daisy said, ''I had amazing memories throughout my journey. There were times when the co-contestants have gone mad at me and I have done the same with them."

Elaborating on the same, she said, ''I had just finished one of my stunts and had come back. So, there was one of the co-contestants who was like, ''I could have done it better. I should have done it that way and so on.'' That really didn't go well as I have experienced that and I know how difficult it was. My point is if you can't support me, don't demotivate me.''

Talking about making best friends on the sets, Daisy revealed that Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare are her really good friends. They are very close to me.

Revealing the underdogs of the show, Daisy was quick to take Aishwarya Sharma's name from the girl gang while she thought Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Dino James, and Shiv Thakare.

Well said, Daisy!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has hit the small screens from 15th July in Colors TV.

