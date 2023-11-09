Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals two best friends that she made on the show and talks about Rohit Shetty scolding her

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan and then went on to be a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her stint in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

Last week, she was eliminated from the show owing to certain plotting and planning that took place.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her who her closest friends are in the show and did she get scolding from Rohit Shetty.

Also read -Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day

Who did you become good friends with on the show?

I became very close to Shiv and Anjum and I can call them my friends.

Which stunt were you afraid to perform?

I didn’t feel that I couldn’t do any stunt as I didn’t go with that thought. I knew I had to try it out, no matter what.

Did you get any scolding from Rohit Shetty?

As you saw in the show, he didn’t shout at me but told me things in a different way. The others shouted for some other reason and he asked me why I don't say anything when so much was happening to me. So in that way, I was scolded.

Well, there is no doubt that Daisy was emerging as a strong contestant and the audience loved the way she performed. But unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show after returning as a wild card contestant.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them