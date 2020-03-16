EXCLUSIVE! From Dal Dhokli to Jalebi Rabdi; Neil Bhatt and Yogendra Vikram Singh share their favourite dishes of all time

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 11:13
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: MUST READ! Samrat wants Pakhi to MOVE ON with him

Netizens have always been the curiosity to know what is their favourite cuisine, restaurant and more. We got in touch with the boys of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat and Samrat aka Neil Bhatt and Yogendra Vikram Singh to know their favourites, check out what they had to reveal: 

Which is your favourite restaurant of all time?

Neil: Swati snacks is my all-time favourite restaurant

Yogendra:   My all-time favourite restaurant is urban Tadka as I like North Indian cuisine

What is that one dish that you love having at that restaurant?

Neil: Satpadi roti gatte ki sabzi

Yogendra: I like sarson the saag and makke di roti most with jalebi Rabdi.

What is your favourite dish?

Neil: Dal dhokli, dal baati, dal baafla

Yogendra: My all-time favourite cuisine is galaoti kabab and paratha as I belong to Lucknow

Any cuisine that you would recommend everyone to try?

Neil: Gujarati thali and Rajasthani cuisine

Yogendra: I'll recommend dry chicken made with butter and curd

With the trend of fusion dishes, which one is the worst and best combination according to you?

Neil: I think the best fusion food I’ve tasted is pizza dosa in Hyderabad, and fortunately I haven’t had any fusion food that isn’t good.

Yogendra: I don't prefer fusion dishes much.

Would plan on trying any of these dishes next? 

Currently, in the show, Bhavani Kaku will now take Sai and Virat to their Kuldevi's temple for a ritual and there the priest shall predict that Sai and Virat shall soon become parents, this would yet again put Sai's career choice in danger and this time Sai shall keep a condition forth Virat and tell the truth to Bhavani Kaku. 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Pakhi sees the reality of Sai and Virat’s love

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

