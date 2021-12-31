EXCLUSIVE! 'Dal Dhokli is my soul food' Balika Vadhu 2's Sunny Pancholi OPENS UP on his favourites and anecdotes from the sets

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand and while the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

Premji has been a character that portrayed multiple shades and layers in such a short span of time in the show, now that the show is taking a leap we will not be able to see Sunny Pancholi essaying this intriguing character. We had exclusively updated about Sunny leaving the show and even spoke about his reason. In an intriguing conversation with the actor we asked him about his favourites and here's what he had to share:

What are your hobbies?

I like two things to do everyday, one is gyming. I am a fitness freak, though it has been quite a while since I haven't really gone for the abs and all. And the second one is that I adore eating. Though both my hobbies are contradictory, I gym alot and I even eat alot.

What is your favourite food?

My favourite food is anything that is tasty and sweet, I am a complete foodie and I have a crazy sweet tooth, even on the sets of Balika Vadhu 2 , I remember they would come to me and offer me first how, they have offering for god and then eat. Being a foodie is indeed fun.

Which is that one gujarati dish that you can have anytime?

I love dal dhokli, it is one typical gujarati dish that I can have anytime. It doesn't take much time to prepare and fantastic in taste. All the garnishing, sides and combos with it are soul-filling.

