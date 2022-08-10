Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father”

Daljeet Kaur is one of the popular names of the Telly world. She recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 13:00
Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Ni

MUMBAI :Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself. 

She was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13 and more.

Tha actress has a son with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, both of whom are now on cordial terms with each other after getting divorced in 2015.

ALSO READ:   From being a Girl Dad, and Fitness Freak to a Global Businessman and more, Here’s all you need to know about Daljeet Kaur’s Fiance Nikhil Patel!

Daljeet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. 

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Daljeet to talk about her personal life, meeting Nikhil, his daughters, and post-marriage plans. 

In an exclusive conversation, when asked about how did her son Jaydon reacted to the news of her engagement or what was his first reaction to meeting Nikhil, she said, “I think my relationship with Jaydon is very friendly. I speak to him about everything, whether I am happy or sad, or whatever I am feeling, I try to give him a very real picture, which is why he is quite mature for his own age. So, I had told him what was going on and that this could lead to something. When they met for the first time, he asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father, and I was shocked and wondering if anybody else heard it. I think Nikhil heard it and he handled it pretty well. Jaydon handled it and I think his daughter too handled it well. I think kids don’t care about family matters for the larger part and they just want to be happy. I think the onus of that falls on us elders as well”.

Further, when asked about what is her relationship is like with Nikhil’s daughters, she said, “It is beautiful, Aari is 13 years old and I think she is very sweet girl. She sings so well and has a wonderful voice. I don’t know when will I be able to call myself a mother to her, or acquire that stage, but I hope I can be a good mentor and guide to her. I hope I can protect her and if I can take that space, I will be more than happy”.

Daljeet also spoke about her wedding plans, revealing that it's in less than a month, and shed light on many aspects of her relationship.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur

Daljeet Kaur Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot Daljeet Kaur Wedding Shalin Daljeet Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Nikhil Patel Watu Bigg Boss 13 Sasural Genda Phool
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj begins to like Anupama all over again during the family picnic
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Nehmat falls; Ekam rushes to save her, leaving Harleen
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show recently went through a...
Harman Singha on Potluck season 2, “This character is like a happier version of the real Harman” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:In 2021, a show titled Potluck started streaming on Sony LIV. The show revolved around a crazy family and it...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri rushes Abhir to Abhimanyu; Abhir in a critical condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: The Brars and Mongas are happy, a major twist awaits them
MUMBAI:Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Recent Stories
Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL
Hera Pheri 3: These memes on Farhad Samji directing Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer will make you go ROFL

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’
Shalin Bhanot, Monalisa and Eisha Singh to feature as leads in upcoming Fantasy Drama ‘Bekaboo’
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out
Exclusive! This is how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet Kaur
Exclusive! This is how Nikhil Patel proposed Daljeet Kaur
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals how his journey would have been without Archana Gautam and why he never rebbled against MC Stan’
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals how his journey would have been without Archana Gautam and why he never rebbled against MC Stan’s sexist remarks in the house, check out