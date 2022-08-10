Exclusive! Daljeet kaur reveals her son Jaydon's first reaction while meeting her fiance Nikhil, says, “He asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father”

MUMBAI :Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

She was seen in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Bigg Boss 13 and more.

Tha actress has a son with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, both of whom are now on cordial terms with each other after getting divorced in 2015.

ALSO READ: From being a Girl Dad, and Fitness Freak to a Global Businessman and more, Here’s all you need to know about Daljeet Kaur’s Fiance Nikhil Patel!

Daljeet recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with Daljeet to talk about her personal life, meeting Nikhil, his daughters, and post-marriage plans.

In an exclusive conversation, when asked about how did her son Jaydon reacted to the news of her engagement or what was his first reaction to meeting Nikhil, she said, “I think my relationship with Jaydon is very friendly. I speak to him about everything, whether I am happy or sad, or whatever I am feeling, I try to give him a very real picture, which is why he is quite mature for his own age. So, I had told him what was going on and that this could lead to something. When they met for the first time, he asked me slowly if Nik was going to be his father, and I was shocked and wondering if anybody else heard it. I think Nikhil heard it and he handled it pretty well. Jaydon handled it and I think his daughter too handled it well. I think kids don’t care about family matters for the larger part and they just want to be happy. I think the onus of that falls on us elders as well”.

Further, when asked about what is her relationship is like with Nikhil’s daughters, she said, “It is beautiful, Aari is 13 years old and I think she is very sweet girl. She sings so well and has a wonderful voice. I don’t know when will I be able to call myself a mother to her, or acquire that stage, but I hope I can be a good mentor and guide to her. I hope I can protect her and if I can take that space, I will be more than happy”.

Daljeet also spoke about her wedding plans, revealing that it's in less than a month, and shed light on many aspects of her relationship.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur