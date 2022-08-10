Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out

Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.
Exclusive! Daljeet Kaur reveals the ‘when and where’ details of her wedding, check it out

MUMBAI:Daljeet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

Also read -From being a Girl Dad, and Fitness Freak to a Global Businessman and more, Here’s all you need to know about Daljeet Kaur’s Fiance Nikhil Patel!

She recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. While speaking to an entertainment portal she said, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ The romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Aanika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

Earlier we reported how Nikhil Patel proposed to Daljeet Kaur and it surely was a very sweet and romantic story.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she gave some information about her wedding location and much more.

When asked about where the wedding will take place, the actress replied, “He will have to come to take the bride. He will to come to my house to take me, or else I won’t agree so easily. So he will come with the wedding procession to take me.” She also agreed that the wedding will take place in Mumbai.

On asking when is the wedding going to take place, she replied, “I can only say that it’s now less than a month’s time.”

We also asked her about people who are invited to the wedding and Daljeet very positively replied, “You all are invited, you are all family so yes you all are invited. Since there are family and kids involved, we don’t want a lot of attention.”

Also read - If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur

Tell us what do you think about Daljeet’s responses?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

 

 

