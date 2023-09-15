Exclusive! Dance+ to go on-air from THIS date; Check out the theme of the reality show

Dance+ is one of the most awaited reality shows and we exclusively bring to you the latest update on the theme of the show this year and the date on which it will premiere! Read on to know more…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 13:28
Dance+

MUMBAI: Dance+ first launched on Star Plus in 2015 and is one of the most sought after reality shows on television. Participants from different parts of the country compete by showcasing their dancing skills to win the coveted trophy.

The show will soon be making a comeback with a new season and we bring to you freshly baked updates from the den of TellyChakkar. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

According to sources, the theme of this season is ‘Tomorrow Is Today’. 

The vision of this year will focus on interactivity, innovative performances and a strong focus on storytelling. Participants have to push the boundaries of the art form and captivate the masses with acts that are relevant and futuristic. The aim will be to provide the youth something engaging along with some highlights of the participants’ journeys which are not only emotional but inspiring too.

The information also states that the show will go on-air from December 16. It will be a bi-weekly show which will air from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will run for 12 weeks. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for latest updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the digital medium. 
    
 

Dance+ Star Plus Dance + on-air Dance+ theme TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 13:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.The show is in its third generation...
Pushpa Impossible: Unexpected! Ayushi's lawyer challenges Mahendra in court
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Surprising! Disha Reveals Rohan’s deed in front of Veer
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Tara and Dhruv reunite after his triumph in the Swayamvar
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Bhoomi decides to relocate to Rishikesh with her family
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Rajesh is under financial pressure
MUMBAI:  ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
David McCallum
RIP! Beloved actor David McCallum passes away at the age of 90; Known for 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'NCIS'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad Chopda
Audience Perspective: Netizens are disappointed with the speculations around Harshad Chopda moving out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; say 'we are emotionally attached to Abhimanyu Birla'
family
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?
,Saubhagyavati Bhava
Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?'
Shama Sikander
Too Hot To Handle: Shama Sikander is burning hearts like never before in a stunning deep-neck white outfit, we can't stop crushing
Gaurav Kapoor
Exclusive! Gaurav Kapoor, Abhishek Upamanyu, Surabhi - Samriddhi Mehra approached to host the upcoming season of ‘Dance+’?
Shakti Mohan
EXCLUSIVE! Remo D'Souza to be the Super Judge, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak to be seen as Captains in Star Plus' Dance Plus Pro