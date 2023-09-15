Exclusive! Dance+ to go on-air from THIS date; Check out the theme of the reality show

MUMBAI: Dance+ first launched on Star Plus in 2015 and is one of the most sought after reality shows on television. Participants from different parts of the country compete by showcasing their dancing skills to win the coveted trophy.

The show will soon be making a comeback with a new season and we bring to you freshly baked updates from the den of TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

According to sources, the theme of this season is ‘Tomorrow Is Today’.

The vision of this year will focus on interactivity, innovative performances and a strong focus on storytelling. Participants have to push the boundaries of the art form and captivate the masses with acts that are relevant and futuristic. The aim will be to provide the youth something engaging along with some highlights of the participants’ journeys which are not only emotional but inspiring too.

The information also states that the show will go on-air from December 16. It will be a bi-weekly show which will air from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will run for 12 weeks.

