The next season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to be launched and now Shakti Mohan’s name has popped up as one of the celebrities approached for the upcoming season.
Exclusive! Dance Plus judges Shakti Mohan to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT ?

MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept, where they began Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on the digital platform Voot.

The show was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. From OTT, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita entered Bigg Boss Season 15 and played the game.

Bigg Boss 15 is over, and now, the makers of the show have begun the preparation for Bigg Boss OTT season two. They have started to contact actors from the entertainment industry.

Last year, the concept of the show was to stay connected, where the contestants were paired with each other. During elimination, the pairs had to get eliminated from the show. This year, the concept of the show is still unknown.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be soon streaming on Voot, and the pre-production of the show has already begun.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Dance Plus judge Shakti Mohan has been approached to be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year, Shakti was approached for the show but she had declined the offer as she thought that she wouldn’t fit the bill.

But this year once again she has been approached by the makers of the show and if things work out then she might be seen in the upcoming season.

Well, Season 1 of the show was a huge success and had gained a good viewership. It will be exciting to see how season 2 does.

