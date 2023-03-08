Exclusive! Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 gets a new time slot

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air. Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein is entertaining the audience for a long time now.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actor Manas Awasthi roped in for Dangal TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2!

The show stars Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra, and Ashish Dixit. Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

Fans have loved this on-screen Jodi a lot.

As per sources, the show has got a new time slot and from 7: 30 pm it will be telecasted now at 6: 30 pm on Dangal show.

These days the storyline is quite engaging and the audience is hooked on the show.

The show also stars actors like Ashish Dixit, Jaya Ojha, Seema Azmi, and Sara Khan among others.

It premiered on 3 October 2022. It is the second instalment of Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2