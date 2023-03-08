Exclusive! Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 gets a new time slot

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 is doing well and the audience are liking the current track. As per sources, the show has got a new time slot and from 7: 30 pm it will be telecasted now at 6: 30 pm on Dangal show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 13:51
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air. Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein is entertaining the audience for a long time now.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actor Manas Awasthi roped in for Dangal TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2!

The show stars Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra, and Ashish Dixit. Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

Fans have loved this on-screen Jodi a lot.

As per sources, the show has got a new time slot and from 7: 30 pm it will be telecasted now at 6: 30 pm on Dangal show.

These days the storyline is quite engaging and the audience is hooked on the show.

The show also stars actors like Ashish Dixit, Jaya Ojha, Seema Azmi, and Sara Khan among others.

It premiered on 3 October 2022. It is the second instalment of Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actress Nidhi Bhavsar to enter Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein palkon ki chhaon mein 2 Dangal TV Ashish Dixit Jaya Ojha Seema Azmi Sara Khan Amar Sharma Trupti Mishra Vin Rana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/03/2023 - 13:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Special OPS actor Mukesh Choudhary to enter Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!A lot of twists and turns are taking...
Exclusive! Dangal show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 gets a new time slot
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
BARC Ratings! Imlie out of Top five shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a jump in TRPs; Khatron Ke Khiladi sustains in top ten shows; Bhagya Lakshmi TRP's shoots up; TMKOC in top five shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and Faltu
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Exclusive! Are Kritika Singh Yadav and Akash Jagga of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii dating? This is What Kritika has to say about the rumors? Read Full Scoop Here!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
Imlie: Wow! Atharva makes up his mistakes, Imlie-Atharva's eye-lock moment brings hope
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
What! Sussanne Khan posts cozy moments with beau Arslan Goni days after Hrithik-Saba’s romantic vacation pictures
MUMBAI: Just recently we saw Hrithik Roshan having a great time in Argentina with his ladylove Saba Azad and posted a...
Recent Stories
Sussanne Khan
What! Sussanne Khan posts cozy moments with beau Arslan Goni days after Hrithik-Saba’s romantic vacation pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mann Sundar
EXCLUSIVE! Special OPS actor Mukesh Choudhary to enter Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar
Kritika Singh Yadav
Exclusive! Are Kritika Singh Yadav and Akash Jagga of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii dating? This is What Kritika has to say about the rumors? Read Full Scoop Here!
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii
OMG! The cast of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii took a quick trip but THIS Leading lady was missing! Is all well? Read to find out!
Bhavika Sharma
KYA BAAT HAI! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bhavika Sharma's real-life bestie who is also a popular TV actress
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss: OMG! “Last season someone’s fan following came on the sets with petrol cans, threatened to burn the set if their favourite didn’t win and the winner was changed which means violence is been encouraged” - Archana Gautam lashes on the makers of
RHEA SHARMA
OMG! ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ leading lady Rhea Sharma has been absent from the limelight and here’s why fans are worried!