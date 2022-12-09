Exclusive! Darsh Kothari roped in for an upcoming show on Star Plus

 Star Plus is coming up with a new show and as per sources Darsh Kothari has been roped in the upcoming show and he would be playing a pivotal role.

Exclusive! Darsh Kothari roped in for an upcoming show on Star Plus

MUMBAI: These days many channels are coming up with new shows which have a new concepts and could connect to the audience.


Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.


We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.


We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.
 

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.


We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show
 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing on-screen.

 

Actress Rakhi Vijan who is known for her role in Zee TV's Hum Paanch is all set to be a part of this show.


As per sources, Darsh Kothari has been roped in the upcoming show.

 
Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.
 

The actor is best known for his character in shows like Stebin Ben: Thoda Thoda Pyaar (2021).


