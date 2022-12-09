Exclusive! Darsh Kothari roped in for an upcoming show on StarPlus

Star Plus is coming up with a new show and as per sources, Darsh Kothari has been roped in for the upcoming show and he would be playing a pivotal role.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 18:45
Exclusive! Darsh Kothari roped in for an upcoming show on StarPlus

MUMBAI:

These days many channels are coming up with new shows which have a new concepts and could connect to the audience.

StarPlus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is coming up with a brand new show on the channel.

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled 'Faltu'. 

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show.

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing on-screen.

Actress Rakhi Vijan who is known for her role in Zee TV's Hum Paanch is all set to be a part of this show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Roma Bali and Rajesh Puri to enter Star Plus 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'!

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Darsh Kothari has been roped in the upcoming show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

The actor is best known for his character in shows like Stebin Ben: Thoda Thoda Pyaar (2021).

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

 

 

 

 

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai azhar j malik Aakash Ahuja Rakhi Vijan Myra Singh Roma Bali
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 18:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Drama Alert! Sai’s major revelation shakes up Virat and Pakhi’s relationship
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama for the viewers....
Shocking! Anupama snatches the right from Toshu to call her his mother, breaks all ties with him after learning the truth
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho- Heartwarming! Dev finally enjoys the little joys of life, Vidhi to be Dev’s support?
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Audience Verdict! Netizens are upset that Ali Asgar is performing as a character and say, 'What’s the use of doing a reality show when the actor cannot present his real self and is playing a character, the connection breaks'
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho- Oh No! Hariprasad angered over Vidhi’s revolt
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart...
Exclusive! “I want 200 people, actually 200 crore people to watch my work.” Pawan Malhotra on his new show ‘Shiksha Mandal’
MUMBAI: Pawan Malhotra is a veteran actor who has worked for more than 30 years in the film industry. He has been a...
Recent Stories
shiva
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva : Audience verdict! “The movie isn’t successful until it earns close to the budget of the film which is 410 crores,” say Netizens
Latest Video