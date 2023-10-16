Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony TV wraps up a shoot? Read to know more!

The show is produced by Dashami Creations. Punyashlok Ahilyabai is based on the life of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.
Ahilyabai

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Aetashaa Sansgiri plays the lead role of Ahliya Bai Holkar. And Gaurav Amlani stars in a pivotal role. The show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure as Subhedar Malhar Rao Holkar: The King of Malwa and Ahilya's father-in-law.

The reports of the show going off air have been confirmed by many actors of the show and the show is supposed to air its last episode on the 27th of October. 

As per sources, the show has wrapped up shooting today and many actors have packed up their vanity rooms as well.

Actress Resham Tipnis who plays a very pivotal role in the show also, put up some emotional posts to say goodbye.

The show had earlier seen the exit of Gaurav Amlani who played a very crucial role in the show as well. Fans of the show are definitely going to miss the great saga.

What are your thoughts on the show going off air?

About Author

