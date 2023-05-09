Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Saavi Ki Savaari to wrap up the shoot on THIS date?

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saav irides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of Love and adoration on the cast and crew.

And while there is a cause for celebration, another is a sad parting news.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show is going off-air and will air its last episode on 15th September.

As per sources, the show will wrap up the shoot on the 12th of September and air the last episode on the 15th of September, and the show has also completed 1 year.

The news was confirmed by the star cast. Fenil Umrigar who plays the role of Sonam said, “Yes, it is confirmed news, but it was a very memorable journey that we’ve had and The show has also completed one year and congratulations to the whole team for that, it has been an amazing journey. It was a great team to work with, and I would thank each and every one of them for being a part of this journey and making it memorable for me”.

Fans of the show are going to be disheartened.

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air?

Tell us in the comments below!

