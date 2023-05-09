Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Saavi Ki Savaari to wrap up the shoot on THIS date?

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 17:04
Saavi Ki Savaari

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saav irides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next. 

Also, READ:Saavi Ki Savaari 4th September 2023 Written Episode Update: Saavi decides to convert Chattriprasad into E-rickshaw

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of Love and adoration on the cast and crew.

And while there is a cause for celebration, another is a sad parting news.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show is going off-air and will air its last episode on  15th September.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update! 

As per sources, the show will wrap up the shoot on the 12th of September and air the last episode on the 15th of September, and the show has also completed 1 year. 

The news was confirmed by the star cast. Fenil Umrigar who plays the role of Sonam said, “Yes, it is confirmed news, but it was a very memorable journey that we’ve had and The show has also completed one year and congratulations to the whole team for that, it has been an amazing journey. It was a great team to work with, and I would thank each and every one of them for being a part of this journey and making it memorable for me”.

Fans of the show are going to be disheartened. 

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air? 

Tell us in the comments below! 

STAY TUNED TO TELLYCHAKKAR FOR MORE UPDATES! 

Also read: Exclusive! “The main thing is how we started with that one rupee coin and how we are building ourselves up” Farmaan Haider and Samriddhi Shukla aka Nityam and Saavi of Saavi Ki Savari talk about the upcoming track of the show

 
 

Savi ki savari Colors Nityam Samridhi Shukla Colors tv Saavi Ki Savaari Savi Dashami Creations Television Farmaan Haider Fenil Umrigar TellyChakkar Saavi Ki Savari Off-air
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more!
MUMBAI :  Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep...
Exclusive! Kajal Singh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic
MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his...
Kya Baat Hai! Shekhar Suman joins the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi
 MUMBAI : Many years ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had planned a movie titled Heeramandi, but it never got made. A few...
Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Saavi Ki Savaari to wrap up the shoot on THIS date?
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI : Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji played the role of a sensitive and visionary teacher, Naina Mathur, in her big hit...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Ayushmann Khurrana finally spills the beans on reports of him being part of Cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more!
Tanaaz Irani
OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”
Bharti Singh
Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu
Shehnaaz
What! From Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai to Archana Gautam-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bigg Boss friendships that went kaput in no time
Adil Khan
OH! Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on Sherlyn Chopra joining hands with Rakhi Sawant says “This is my journey and I need to fight it alone thank you everyone for your support and love means a lot”
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! YouTuber Mridul Madhok to participate in the show?